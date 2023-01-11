Vande Bharat Express Pelted With Stones In Andhra Days Before Launch | Watch

A few days before its launch, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train was damaged after stones were pelted at its coach in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday, January 11. The train was slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15th.

According to the DRM, the incident happened during the maintenance of the express and the Glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem investigation for the same is underway.

A video of the broken glass in the window has been posted by the news agency ANI. Watch here:

Andhra Pradesh | Stones pelted on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam which will be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 19. Incident occurred during maintenance.



Glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. Further probe underway: DRM pic.twitter.com/JQLrHbwyJ4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, DRM Anup on the incident said, "Today, at around 6:30 PM, the Vande Bharat train moving from Vishakapatnam Railway Station to Coaching Complex was damaged by stone pelting by unidentified anti-social elements. The RPF has registered a case and is investigating the matter," reported India Today.

Also, this is not the first time that an incident like this has occurred, several Vande Bharat trains across the nation has been damaged by stone pelting.

On January 3, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones for the second time. The first incident took place at Kumarganj near Samsi railway station in Malda district on January 1.

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat will have intermediate halts in Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. It is scheduled to operate between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours. It is the second high-speed train in South India after the one between Chennai and Mysore, and the eighth in India after the one between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri train in its series.

The first train was launched on February 15, 2019, between New Delhi and Varanasi, and the seventh train was in December last.