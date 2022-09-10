Vande Bharat Breaks Record Of Bullet Train, Hits 0 To 100 Kmph In 52 Seconds

Indian railways have a bunch of prestigious trains and one among them is 'Vande Bharat'. The train is also known as Semi high-speed train. During the trial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Friday, the train has broken the record of the bullet train by achieving a speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Minister called this a 'proud moment' for the country and Indian Railways as the Railway Safety Commissioner has given a green signal to the third rake of the Vande Bharat train as it was completed.

"The trial run of Vande Bharat Express was conducted between Ahmedabad & Mumbai today. This indigenously prepared Self-propelled train is equipped with superior amenities for enhanced passenger travel experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features," Western Railway tweeted.

Emphasing that the main focus of the ministry was not just to produce trains but also to maintain train tracks, the minister admired the new Vande Bharat express and said, “We have shown that a fully loaded water glass has not shaken at the speed of 180kmph, but, it shook the world.”

Further, the railways minister also informed that since the trial run has received the green signal, now the serial production of the rest 72 trains will start to take place soon.

Speed of Vande Bharat

The third Vande Bharat train's maximum speed is 180 km/ph whereas the maximum speed of the first generation Vande Bharat is 160 km/ph and reaches 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds.

"It is notable that the maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat train is 180 kilometers per hour. It reached 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds as compared to 55 seconds taken by the bullet train. The first generation Vande Bharat trains reach 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds and have a maximum speed of 160 kmph," Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, Vande Bharat is the country's first high-speed train. The test speed of these newly manufactured trains will be 180 kmph, while the maximum speed would be 160 kmph.

At present, the two trains which are operational are between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Vaishnodevi Katra.

(With agency inputs)