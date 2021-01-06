The Supreme Court said that the conception that housewives do not work or do not add economic value to the household is problematic and needed to be overcome.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an observation that could go a long way towards gender equality, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the value of a woman’s work at home was no less than that of her office-going husband. It said that the conception that housewives do not work or do not add economic value to the household is problematic and needed to be overcome.

The observation came while dealing with grant of compensation in a motor accident case, where the Delhi High Court had reduced the earning of the deceased wife as she was a homemaker. The top court enhanced the compensation to relatives of the couple who died when a car hit their scooter in April 2014 in the national capital.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana enhanced the compensation by Rs 11.20 lakh to Rs 33.20 lakh to be paid to the father of the deceased man by the insurance company with 9 per cent annual interest from May 2014.

Citing the 2011 Census, Justice Ramana, in a concurring but separate order found that nearly 159.85 million women in India are engaged in “household work” as compared to 5.79 million men.

He also referred to to a recent report of the National Statistical Office titled 'Time Use in India - 2019', which suggested that, on an average, women spend nearly 299 minutes a day on unpaid domestic services for household members versus 97 minutes spent by men on an average.

"A woman prepares food, manages procurement of groceries and shopping needs, cleans and manages the house and surroundings, undertakes decoration, repairs and maintenance work and tends to children and aged members of the household," Justice Ramana said.

"Despite all of the above, the conception that housemakers do not work or that they do not add economic value to the household is a problematic idea that has persisted for many years and must be overcome," he added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta