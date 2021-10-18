New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to prepare Indian security forces against the violent face-offs along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a UP-based firm has developed non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional Indian weapons for the security forces.

The Uttar Pradesh-based firm with the name Apastron Pvt Ltd was asked to develop non-lethal weapons after the Chinese used wired sticks and tasers against Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley clash.

"Security forces asked us to develop non-lethal weapons after the Chinese used wired sticks, tasers against our soldiers in Galwan clash," said Mohit Kumar, CTO, Apastron Pvt Ltd.

The non-lethal weapons include 'Vajra', a metal road taser with spikes that can be used for both tasing and in hand to hand combat. It can also be used to puncture bullet proof vehicles.

The second non-lethal weapon is a 'Trishul' that can be used for tasing as well as blocking vehicles of the enemy.

The third non-lethal weapon developed by the firm is called 'Sapper Punch’. It is meant to be worn like a protective glove and can be used to give a blow with a current discharge to the enemy.

All three weapons are non-lethal which means they are not capable of causing death. They are meant only for inducing pain to the enemy.

