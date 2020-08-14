Vaishno Devi Yatra 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to resume the Vaishno Devi Yatra 2020 from August 16, a day after the Independence Day, nearly five months after it was suspended in view of the coronavirus crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to resume the Vaishno Devi Yatra 2020 from August 16, a day after the Independence Day, nearly five months after it was suspended in view of the coronavirus crisis. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has already started preparations for the Vaishno Devi Yatra 2020 and the sanitisation of the temple is underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on May 18 announced the suspension of Vaishno Devi Yatra 2020 amid the rising coronavirus cases. Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesperson Rohit Kansal had announced that the religious places across the UT will open a day after Independence Day.

"Major decision by J&K Government. All religious places and places of worship to open in Jammu & Kashmir from August 16, 2020. Religious processions and large religious gatherings remain strictly prohibited," Kansal had tweeted," Kansal had written on Twitter.

Vaishno Devi Yatra 2020 Date

In line with the Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to open all the religious places across the Union Territory from August 16. While religious processions and large gatherings will continue to remain prohibited, Yatris will be allowed to offer prayers at the shrine with all the necessary precautions amid the virus scare.

Vaishno Devi Yatra 2020 Coronavirus Guidelines

While the government has decided to resume the Vaishno Devi Yatra 2020, it has also announced several guidelines to be followed by the pilgrims during the Yatra in view of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the guidelines, a maximum of 5,000 pilgrims per day will be allowed to offer prayers at the shrine in a graded manner. Pilgrims will not be allowed to touch idols.

Those undertaking the Yatra will have to register online in advance and the installation of the central government's Aarogya Setu mobile application will be mandatory for all the pilgrims. The online registration can be done by visiting the official website of the shrine board: www.maavaishnodevi.org.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma