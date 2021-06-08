Vaishno Devi Fire: According to media reports, the fire broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan's cash counting area. However, the cause fo the fire is yet to be ascertained as fire fighting operations are underway.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive broke out at the Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday in which one building of the complex was completely gutted, though no casualty occurred during the blaze. As per the officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine, a cash counter was damaged in the massive fire.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames. Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said. Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

Jammu & Kashmir | A fire broke out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, today



"The fire has been brought under control," says CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board pic.twitter.com/rRbBdTR0ds — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

"No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum). The fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm", the officials of the shrine said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Counting centre room catches fire (near reception room )at Mata Vaishno devi bhawan shrine pic.twitter.com/4dC5RmyD0i — Mohit Kandhari (@mkandharii) June 8, 2021

The fire is believed to be the result of an electrical short circuit, and it broke out inside a cash counting room that suffered a lot of damage. However, it is located some distance away from the main shrine.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to the Reasi District Collector and been told the situation was being resolved. "Spoke to DC Reasi, S Charandeep Singh, just now and inquired about the fire that broke out near the Vaishno Devi shrine some time back. Thankfully, everything brought under control. No major loss reported. However, keeping a close track for the next few hours," he tweeted.

Spoke to DC #Reasi, S. Charandeep Singh just now and inquired about the fire that broke out near the #VaishnoDevi shrine some time back. Thankfully, everything brought under control. No major loss reported. However, keeping a close track for the next few hours. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 8, 2021

While the Vaishno Devi yatra is currently on, not many pilgrims have been visiting the shrine due to the coronavirus pandemic

