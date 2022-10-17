Vaishali Takkar Suicide Case: MP Police Books Neighbour Couple After Actor's Death At Indore Home

Day after television actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide at her residence in Indore, police have booked her neighbours in connection with the death. A suicide note was recovered which suggested that she was stressed and was being harassed by her neighbour, Rahul Navlani.

The Tejaji Nagar Police has booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti ur Rehman said that Vaishali was about to get married and the purported suicide note indicated that Rahul troubled her. "Rahul was Viashali’s neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case," ACP Moti Rehman told the news agency ANI.

He added, "Rahul is currently not at his residence and has fled after locking his house. Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned."

ACP Rehman also said that Rahul harassed her and because of whom she took an extreme step. "Her (TV actor Vaishali Takkar) e-gadgets will be probed. Her neighbour Rahul harassed her, because of whom she took this extreme step. Her diary will be probed because her neighbour Rahul Navlani harassed her. She was about to get married to another man, but he hindered that too. Rahul is absconding; search on to nab him," ACP said.

The incident happened around 12:30 am on Sunday and the police rushed to the spot after getting informed about it. Rehman added that the investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken against the accused soon.

Takkar's untimely demise has left the television industry in shock. Her fans and colleagues from the industry are mourning the untimely demise of Vaishali.

Vaishali started her career with one of the most successful television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and was seen in the show from 2015 to 2016. She played the role of Naksh's friend in the show and rose to fame after starring in the show.

(With ANI inputs)