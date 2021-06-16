However, it was later found out that the Co-WIN portal did not have any record of the people who participated and they received certificates in the name of different hospitals.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the efforts to inoculate more and more people across the country, a housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali area has filed an FIR that the residents of the society were apparently cheated by some persons who organised the COVID-19 Vaccination camp in the society by claiming to represent a private hospital. The residents of the Hiranandani Housing Society have also complained that the vaccine that was administered could also be spurious.

The society, Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association (HHRWA), has sought an investigation into the matter. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, two people have also been arrested in connection with the matter.

As per the complaint, a vaccination camp was organised on May 30 at the residential complex in Mumbai's Kandivali. However, it was later found out that the Co-WIN portal did not have any record of the people who participated and they received certificates in the name of different hospitals.

"If the vaccine is found to be spurious, the people who got vaccinated will have a medical emergency to deal with. Therefore, there is an urgent need to investigate the whole episode so that such fraudulent activities are not repeated at other places," the complaint said.

As many as 390 members received the jabs at the camp at Rs 1,260 per person, it said in the complaint. "We now feel that some unscrupulous elements have taken us for a ride," the complaint further said, adding that 'the residents were shocked to receive vaccination certificates in the name of Nanavati Hospital, Lifeline Hospital and NESCO Covid Camp, among others.

"On contacting Nanavati Hospital, they denied any involvement and said they're victims in the situation too," said Neha Alshi, a resident of the complex, on Twitter. The HHRWA also said that none of the people who got vaccinated had the usual after-effects like fever or body ache. "There are doubts about whether we were actually given Covishield or was it just glucose or expired/waste vaccine," said Alshi in her tweets.

Nanavati Hospital said in a statement that it had not conducted any such vaccination camp. "We have informed the authorities and are lodging a formal complaint," said its spokesperson on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, one Sanjay Gupta was the coordinator for the camp, but he did not give receipts for the payment for vaccines. He had asked the association to make payment to one Mahendra Singh.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan