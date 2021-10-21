New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is all set to reach the big milestone of 100 crore vaccinations against COVID-19 today. The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore (99,73,99,032) on Wednesday, according to the 10.50 pm data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India. "The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

देश वैक्सीन शतक बनाने के करीब है।



इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के सहभागी बनने के लिए देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि जिनका वैक्सीनेशन बाकी है वो तत्काल टीका लगवाकर, भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक स्वर्णिम टीकाकरण यात्रा में अपना योगदान दें। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 20, 2021

How India will mark the 1 Billion COVID Vaccines:

- To mark the milestone on the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, a series of events have been lined up. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort.

- Apart from it, the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort today. The same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti – in Leh.

- SpiceJet will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone. The health minister, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.

- Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses. Celebrations will also be held at central government hospitals in the city to mark the occasion. Also, health centres will be showered with flower petals.

- The Centre has also said that all those villages which have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore-doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise.

- BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Ghaziabad on Thursday to express his gratitude as India is all set to achieve the 100 crore vaccination mark. According to the sources, Nadda will reach Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan at 10.30 am on October 21, where he will review the functioning of the vaccination centre. He will also hold a meeting at the Institute of Technology and Science (ITS) College in Mohan Nagar to express his gratitude on the occasion.

- Meanwhile, the government has set a target of vaccinating the country's entire adult population by the end of the year, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan