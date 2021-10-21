New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:  India scripted history on Thursday as the country achieved a major milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses to its citizens. With this India became the second country in the world to achieve the feat after China, which administered 1 billion COVID vaccine doses in June.

Lauding the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said  it was a historic day for the country adding that the nation now has strong armour of 100 crore COVID vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years.

To mark the occasion, Aga Palace in Pune, Salabatkhan’s Tomb, Ahmednagar, Kailasanathar Temple at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, and Cooch Behar palace in West Bengal were illuminated on the eve of October 21, when the milestone was achieved.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the occasion, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to light up 100 heritage monuments in tricolour. The move will be a tribute to  all the health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the people living in India who fought the deadly virus with courage and patience.

Seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi,Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun Tomb,  Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace; Currency Building and Metcalf Hall in Kolkata; Khajuraho temples (MP), and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad will be illuminated in tricolor. 

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen