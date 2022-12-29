Uzbekistan Links India-Made Syrup For Child Deaths; Centre Seeks Casualty Status, Sends Samples For Testing

THE EXTERNAL Affairs Ministry said on Thursday that India is in touch with the Uzbek authorities and has sought details of the investigation carried out by them into the death of 18 children who allegedly consumed cough syrup made by an Indian firm.



Here Are the Most Recent Developments:



1. In the latest development, Uzbekistan's health ministry claimed in a statement that the children who had died consumed cough syrup Doc-1 Max, manufactured by Marion Biotech, an Indian drugmaker.



2. According to the statement, the laboratory tests have found the presence of ethylene glycol, a toxic chemical compound.



3. The health ministry in India has said that samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing unit and sent to the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory for further testing.



4. "Immediately on receipt of information, a joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report," Mansukh Mandaviya, the Health Minister, said, as quoted by news agency ANI.



5. Arindam Bagchi, India's foreign ministry spokesperson, responding to the situation, said, "We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people, including the local representative of the company there… And in that context, we are extending necessary consular assistance to those individuals or individual."



6. This is the second instance when a foreign nation has linked the deaths of children to India-made cough syrup.



7. Earlier this year, nearly 70 children died in the West African nation of Gambia after consuming cough syrups manufactured by Indian firm Maiden Pharma.



8. The World Health Organization (WHO) noted the presence of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as toxic contaminants in four cough syrup samples made by the Haryana-based firm.



9. However, the government had informed the Rajya Sabha that the samples of the four cough syrups allegedly responsible for the deaths were found to be of standard quality.



10. A joint inquiry is being conducted by the teams of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO - north zone) and the Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority.