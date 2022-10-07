Uttarkashi Avalanche: 19 Bodies Recovered So Far, Many Still Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway

Matli Helipad of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) where injured are being taken after airlifting, at Matli, in Uttarkashi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

A TOTAL of 19 bodies have been recovered from the crevice who were trapped in an avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on October 4. The rescue operation has been continued.

“A total of 19 bodies have been recovered from the crevice. Efforts will be made to bring the bodies to Matli helipad by Advanced Light Helicopter today. Total 30 rescue teams deployed,” Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to DGP, a total of 30 persons from various teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Air Force, Army, and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) have been deployed.

Preparations were made at Matli helipad in Uttarkashi to start the rescue operation, however, it has been delayed for Draupadi's Danda-2 peak with currently prevailing bad weather conditions, ANI reported.

The height of the mountain is about 5,006 meters where the trainees are trapped due to the sudden avalanche. Earlier, Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said that there were a total of 175 people including trainers and trainees in the training batch from which 34 people have been trapped.

Earlier, reacting to the gruesome incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief at the loss of lives.

Since the incident took place, rescue operations are being carried out, earlier Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he had talked to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the phone and sought the help of the Army in expediting rescue operations.

"Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest," tweeted the chief minister Dhami.

Further details are awited.