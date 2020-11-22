Fourteen people were injured after an under-constriction bridge near the Rishikesh-Badrinath road collapsed on Sunday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fourteen labourers were injured after an under-constriction bridge near the Rishikesh-Badrinath road collapsed on Sunday. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. 4 labourers are in critical condition, reported Dainik Jagran.

The four-lane bridge is located in the Gular village of Uttarakhand, about 25 kilometres from Rishikesh. 14 people were safely recovered from debris, though four of them are in critical condition.

An invesigation in the incident has been initiated.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja