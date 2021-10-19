New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other cabinet ministers of the Uttarakhand government and took a stock of the situation in the state arising due to the incessant rainfall resulting in flood-like situation in several parts of the state. pm Modi assured Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.

"PM Modi spoke to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister from Uttarakhand Ajay Bhatt. PM took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state," ANI quoted sources as saying. Yesterday, Uttarakhand's Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss heavy rainfall and floods in the state.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state in the next 3-4 days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said. As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places.

Cloud burst reported in Nanital's Ramgarh:

An incident of cloudburst has been reported in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district today morning. According to Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police, Priti Priyadarshini, some injured have been rescued from the spot where the cloudburst has occurred. However, she said that the actual number of the injured people is yet to be ascertained, adding that several others are feared trapped under the debris.

#UPDATE | Some injured have been rescued from the spot where cloudburst occurred in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district, their actual number is yet to be ascertained: Nainital SSP Preeti Priyadarshini #Uttarakhand — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Nainital has been witnessing heavy rains for the last 2 days causing the overflowing of the Nainital lake. The overflowing water from the lake has inundated the streets in the city while several buildings have also been flooded due to the overflowing water.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, around 100 people were stuck inside a resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. The incessant rains led to the overflowing of the Kosi River blocking the route to the resort. However, a senior police official has said that rescue operations are underway and stranded tourists are safe inside the resort premises.

Debris blocks Badrinath Highway:

The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours, the district administration said on Tuesday. There has been a power cut as well since Monday night in several areas including the district headquarters. According to the district administration, 2,500 devotees, who had gone to Badrinath, are still stationed at the Badrinath Temple waiting for the highway to re-open. The water level in the Nandakini River has also risen significantly raising an alarm. As per Meteorological Centre Dehradun, Chamoli received 19.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nandakini River swells as Chamoli region continues to experience incessant rainfall, causing a rise in its water level. pic.twitter.com/D97Z9xsWOE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

#WATCH | Uttarakhand:Locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani shout to alert a motorcycle rider who was coming towards their side by crossing the bridge that was getting washed away due to rise in water level. Motorcycle rider turned back & returned to his own side pic.twitter.com/Ps4CB72uU9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

BRO rescues people stuck inside a car trapped in overflowing water:

Meanwhile, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday rescued occupants of a car that got trapped in near the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was rescued by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ACek12nzwF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police rescued around 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti who were returning from Kedarnath Temple. They were shifted to Gauri Kund. One 55-year-old devotee, who found it difficult to walk was shifted on a stretcher.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: SDRF & Police y'day rescued around 22 devotees stuck at Jungle Chatti amid incessant rainfall, while coming back from Kedarnath Temple. They were shifted to Gauri Kund. One 55-yr-old devotee, who was facing difficulty in walking, was shifted on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/lVkFFHS8Dj — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Under-construction bridge washed away:

An under-construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, washed away due to a rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | An under construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, washed away due to rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/AaLBdClIwe — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims from Gujarat who are stranded there due to natural calamity and rains in Uttarakhand. Helpline numbers of Gujarat Government's Emergency Operations Center have been announced following the instructions of the CM so that the pilgrims from Gujarat trapped there can be contacted and other information can be obtained. The helpline number is 079- 23251900.

