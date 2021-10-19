New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 34 people have been killed and 5 are missing as incessant rain continued to lash various parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The authorities are fearing that the lives of many more may be trapped under debris and in flood-affected areas.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1,09,000. The state government has also announced to extend all possible help to those who lost their livestock in the heavy rain-related incidents.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Ramnagar, Bazpur, Kiccha, and Sitarganj this evening. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar was also present during the aerial survey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Dhami to take stock of the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also talked with him on the phone to get an update on precautionary steps being taken by the state government in view of the heavy rain alert and assured him of all possible help.

Here are the top developments:

So far 34 deaths, 5 missing in Uttarakhand rains. Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1,09,000. Possible help to be extended to those who lost their livestock: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

NDRF team carried out rescue operations at several waterlogged areas in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand earlier in the day.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits a locality in rain-affected Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar district; meets locals and takes stock of situation from NDRF team.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Ramnagar, Bazpur, Kiccha, Sitarganj.

IAF has inducted 3 x Dhruv helicopters at Pantnagar for flood relief efforts. 25 people marooned at 3 locations near Sunder Khal village were airlifted to safer areas by these helicopters.

A portion of the railway line connecting Kathgodam and Delhi near Gaula river in Uttarakhand's Haldwani was damaged earlier today amid heavy rainfall in the region.

Around 100 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort (in pics) located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe & process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

Nainital was cut off after all three access roads were blocked by landslides. Roads to Kaladhungi, Haldwani and Bhawali have also been closed by debris from landslides, ANI reported.

An incident of cloudburst reported in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district. People feared trapped under the debris. Teams of Police and administration rushed to the spot.

Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall.

The Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been completely blocked due to debris at seven places following incessant rains over the last 48 hours, the district administration said on Tuesday.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha