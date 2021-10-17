Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools in the Uttarkashi district after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18. IMD has also issued an Orange alert for October 17 and 19 in the state amid heavy rainfalls in different parts of the country.

"All schools and anganwadis in the district to remain closed on 18th October 2021 in wake of heavy rain alert in the state," Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said in a statement as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier, on Sunday Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone the trip by a day or two in the wake of heavy rain alerts in the state.

“All arrangements made, alerts issued. I have spoken with Chief Secretary and all DMs-SSPs. We -ministers and officers- will meet again at 5:30 pm today. We requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone yatra by 1-2 days in wake of heavy rain alert for 18-19 Oct,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami told news agency ANI.

CM Dhami also directed the police, SDRF, and other concerned personnel to be on high alert at sensitive places. He has ordered for special care on the Char Dham Yatra route.

Here are the top developments:

Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana has requested visitors to the Badrinath temple to stay at safe locations in wake of heavy rain warnings. They’re advised to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until weather condition improves. All schools in Chamoli are ordered to be closed on Monday.

Trekking/camping, mountaineering groups are barred from entering into all the forest areas of Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar from 17th to 19th October.

All schools and anganwadis in the district will remain closed on 18th October due to the alert issued by IMD.

SDRF and other concerned personnel are placed on high alert at sensitive places including the Char Dham Yatra route.

The India Meteorological Department has issued Red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on Oct 18 and an Orange alert for Oct 17-19. It has written to the State govt to remain alert and make necessary arrangements.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha