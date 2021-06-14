Char Dham Yatra 2021: On April 29, the Uttarakhand government had put a hold on the Char Dham Yatra which was scheduled for May 14 amid the COVID-19 spike in the state.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced to open the Char Dham yatra from June 15 onwards for pilgrims from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts of the state. These are the districts where the four Himalayan shrines are located.

“Kedarnath will be open for people in Rudraprayag district, Badrinath will be open for people in Chamoli district, and Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines will be open for people in Uttarkashi district. Locals will have to carry their negative RT-PCR report,” Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said.

He also added that the COVID-19 curfew in the state has been extended from June 15 to June 22. However, some relaxations are also given. The number of attendees at weddings and funerals has also been increased from 20 to 50.

Earlier, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj had also said that the Char Dham yatra will open in a phased manner. First, the locals will be allowed to visit the Dhams and then people from outside will be allowed based on the COVID-19 situation.

On April 29, the Uttarakhand government had put a hold on the Char Dham Yatra which was scheduled for May 14 amid the COVID-19 spike in the state. There were fears that the Char Dham Yatra could turn into another super-spreader hub for COVID-19 after many people were infected by the virus while participating in Haridwar’s Mahakumbh.

Only portals of the shrines were allowed to be open for ritual worships by the priests. The Yamunotri shrine was opened on May 14, the shrine of Gangotri opened on May 15, the shrine of Kedarnath on May 17, and the portals of Badrinath were opened on May 18.

The yatra could not be held last year also due to the lockdown in March 2020. The shrines were later opened on July 1 for the locals first and then for other states. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri shrines are collectively called Char Dham. The yatra begins from Yamunotri in the west and proceeds to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath in the east.

