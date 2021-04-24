Uttarakhand Avalanche: The Indian Army said that eight people have lost their lives while six others are critical and currently under medical treatment.

Gopeshwar | Jagran News Desk: Days after the devastating glacier outburst in the Chamoli district, another tragedy took place in Uttarakhand on Friday after an avalanche occurred near Malari in the Niti Valley near the Indo-China border.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that 384 people have been rescued so far, adding that a search operation is underway to rescue others. It also said that eight people have lost their lives while six others are critical and currently under medical treatment.

The officials said that labourers were engaged in road construction work when the incident happened, adding that rescue operation was launched but it is not yet how much damage has been caused. They said that water level in the Rishi Ganga river has risen by two feet.

"A BRO (Border Roads Organisation) Camp came under an avalanche in the afternoon of 23 April during heavy snowfall in Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. While 55 BRO persons could be mustered at first count, blizzard conditions kept rescue operations at bay till late evening," said the Indian Army in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate cognizance of the incident and assured the state of all help. He also said that a team led by a secretary level officer has taken charge of the situation.

"Home Minister Amit Shah called us up last night. NDRF and District Administration are on the job. ITBP and BRO were informed. Rescue was done quickly. I did an aerial survey today. BRO is carrying out the operation but the connectivity remains affected," Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In February, a glacier burst incident had taken place at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation. Over 50 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing.

