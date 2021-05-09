Uttarakhand Lockdown: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced 'COVID curfew' in the state from 6 am on May 11 to 6 am on May 18, during which only essential services will be allowed.

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced 'COVID curfew' in the state from 6 am on May 11 to 6 am on May 18, during which only essential services will be allowed.

"Uttarakhand government has decided to impose 'COVID Curfew' between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18 across the state to contain the spread of the disease. Essential services will be allowed during this period," said State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.

During the 'COVID curfew' in Uttarakhand, only essential services will be allowed while all non-essential establishments, including shopping malls, markets, gyms, hair salons, spas, restaurants and bars will remain closed.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions, along with religious places of worship, will also remain closed during this week-long 'COVID curfew' in the state.

