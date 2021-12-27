Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Uttarakhand on Monday imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic amid fears of transmission of Omicron strain of the virus. The curfew has been timed from 11: 00 PM in the night to 5:00 AM in the morning, said an order issued by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami while imposing the curfew said, "Everyone needs to be careful & must follow all #COVID19 guidelines to prevent its further spread."

Uttarakhand Police department took its Twitter and shared the order issued by Uttarakhand Government today. As per the order by the Uttarakhand government the essential services like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services have been exempted from the ambit of the curfew.

Production, transportation, and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene, and LPG will also be exempt from the curb.

Private vehicles too will have the permission to commute for emergencies during the curfew with strict adherence to Covid SOPs and safety protocols.

Check guidelines here:

कोविड-19 के नए वैरिएंट Omicron के नियंत्रण हेतु उत्तराखण्ड शासन द्वारा आज से नाइट कर्फ़्यू लागू किया गया है। नाइट कर्फ़्यू रात 11:00 बजे से सुबह 5:00 बजे तक रहेगा। इस दौरान सभी आवश्यक सेवाएं जारी रहेंगी और जरूरी कार्यों के लिए आवागमन की छूट मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/Av9g1ytiJQ — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) December 27, 2021

"After the detection of one Omicron case in Dehradun on December 22, a meeting was held on the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on the measures to be taken to stop the spread of the virus. The District Collectors and Chief Medical Officers were directed to take appropriate preparatory measures like bed availability in Hospitals along with Oxygen and medicines," said the statement in Hindi.

"It was also decided to expedite the door-to-door survey for COVID testing and vaccination. If necessity arises, there would be a discussion on the imposition of Night Curfew and COVID restrictions in the state," added the statement.

The more transmissible Omicron strain of COVID-19 has been detected in 20 states and Union Territories. Of these states, 13 have announced night curfew whereas vaccination has been made mandatory on a conditional basis only in Punjab and Haryana. Till now, Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, UP, Kerala, and others have already imposed the curfew.

Posted By: Ashita Singh