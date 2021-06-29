This came a day after the Uttarakhand government allowed the Char Dham Yatra in two phases, the first phase of which was scheduled to start from July 1, while the second phase was to start from July 11.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In compliance with orders of the Uttarakhand High Court, the state government on Tuesday postponed the Char Dham Yatra with immediate effect till further orders and issued revised SOPs for the congregation. This came a day after the Uttarakhand government allowed the Char Dham Yatra in two phases from July 1 and issued guidelines to conduct the congregation. With this, the proposed Yatra which was scheduled to begin from July 1 stands cancelled.

Despite the Court's order against holding Char Dham yatra this year, the state government had issued a fresh set of COVID guidelines for the pilgrimage and had said the first phase of the yatra would begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11.

As per the government, the COVID negative report is mandatory for those undertaking the yatra. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for the residents of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

While residents of Rudraprayag will be allowed to visit the pilgrimage site -- Kedarnath, locals from Chamoli district are permitted to undertake yatra of Badrinath. The residents of Uttarkashi will be allowed to visit Yamunotri and Gangotri in the first phase. In the second phase, all the residents of the state will be permitted to take part in the yatra.

The state High Court on Monday had stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and had also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines. The court asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.

Earlier on June 25, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily. The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan