Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government has decided to cap the cost for rapid antigen test by Rs 40 in Uttarakhand. In its latest order, the state government said that rapid antigen test across laboratories in Uttarakhand will now cost Rs 679.

Earlier, the state government had fixed the price of rapid antigen test for the deadly coronavirus infection by private labs at Rs 719.

The step comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the representatives of states and union territories (UTs) across the country and asked them to increase the testing and "ensure better monitoring of patients especially those in home isolation, better equip health centres at village and community level and keep running awareness campaigns for safety from the virus".

Apart from reducing the cost of rapid antigen test, the state government has also made it mandetory for passengers traveling from Delhi to Dehradun to undergo a COVID-19 test at Jolly Grant Airport.

In its order, the state government has said that a health department team has been deployed at the airport for testing passengers coming from Delhi for the deadly COVID-19 infection.

"The Uttarakhand government has directed the team to compulsory conduct COVID-19 test for commuters coming from Delhi," said D K Gautam, Jollygrant Airport Director, while speaking to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported on January 30 in India, has infected over 72,600 people and claimed more than 1,100 lives in Uttarakhand. In its daily updates, the state government has said that 482 people on Wednesday had tested positive for the infection while 12 more fatalities were reported during the same period.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 157 cases, Nainital 59, Haridwar 50, Pauri 47, Pithoragarh 44, Chamoli 41, Udham Singh Nagar 23, Tehri 15, Rudraprayag 12, Champawat 12, Almora 10, Uttarkashi seven and Bageshwar five, a state health department bulletin said.

