New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images showing damage caused to the infrastructure at the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand following a glacial burst last week.

The images, which were shared on the official website of National Remote Sensing Centre on Tuesday, display the scale of damage to the dam infrastructure due to the natural disaster. The flash floods and landslides triggered after the glacial burst has claimed the lives of 32 people and injured scores others.

The power plants located at the Raini and Tapovan suffered maximum damage in the deluge, the NRSC said in the document containing images. A pre and post scenario satellite image showed two bridges that were washed away in the flood.

One satellite image showed massive debris deposition in Dhauli Ganga. The glacial burst on Sunday morning had caused water levels in the river to rise, leading to flash floods.

A third image showed damage caused to the infrastructure at Raini.

