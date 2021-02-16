Tapovan Tunnel Rescue Operations: So far eleven bodies have been recovered from the sludge choked intake Adit tunnel of the flash flood ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two more dead bodies have been recovered from the Tapovan tunnel in the wee hours of Tuesday, where an intense rescue operation has been going on for last 10 days to find those missing in the Uttarakhand flash floods earlier this month. The latest addition of two bodies took the cumulative toll in Chamoli's glacial disaster to 58, while 146 bodies are still missing.

While one body was recovered past midnight, another was recovered around 2 am from the tunnel, the official deputed at a temporary mortuary at Tapovan where the bodies are being kept. So far eleven bodies have been recovered from the sludge choked intake Adit tunnel of the flash flood ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

The multi-agency rescue effort in Chamoli district is focusing on the Tapovan tunnel where about 30 workers were feared trapped. The agencies involved in the Tapovan rescue work include the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Irrigation Minister Satpal Maharaj, said that the state government will create a department to investigate the cause of the glacier burst incident in Chamoli and monitoring of the glaciers through satellite.

"All angles (related to the Chamoli glacier burst) should be investigated. We will form a department in our ministry to monitor and study all the glaciers through satellite," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"We are concerned over the way glaciers are melting and the tidal wave created in the mountains. The plutonium pack that was kept to monitor China's movement should also be investigated. Orders were made to place plutonium pack to monitor China's movement at the borders. We request the government to investigate the pack too," he added.

The death toll in the avalanche triggered by the bursting of a glacier in Chamoli has gone up to 58 as a total of 11 bodies are recovered from the Tapovan tunnel, whereas 146 people are still missing, said Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in Chamoli district. A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

