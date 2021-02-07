Uttarakhand Floods: It is reported that about 100-150 people that were working at the Rishiganga power project are missing, reported news agency PTI.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, a power project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was damaged due to a glacier burst that has caused a flash flood in the hilly region of Uttarakhand. The video of the same is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, it is seen that the massive flood in Dhauliganga was nearing the Reni village. Due to the flood, many houses that were on the bankside were destroyed.

#WATCH | A massive flood in Dhauliganga seen near Reni village, where some water body flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to cloudburst or breaching of reservoir. Casualties feared. Hundreds of ITBP personnel rushed for rescue: ITBP pic.twitter.com/c4vcoZztx1

It is reported that about 100-150 people that were working at the Rishiganga power project are missing, reported news agency PTI.

More than hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have also rushed to the Raini village to carry out the rescue operation. The news agency ANI reported that an official of the border patrol force was quoted saying that casualties are feared.

An alert has been issued in several districts of Uttarakhand including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vishnuprayag, Joshimath, Karnprayag, and Rudraprayag. People of these districts have been warned to not visit river banks. Moreover, the rafting activity has also been put on hold in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted in Hindi that a major disaster has been reported from Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. He further said that do not spread or believe in any kind of rumour, the government is taking the necessary steps. He added that the flow of the Bhagirathi river has been stopped for now and the SDRF is on alert.

Taking to the microblogging site, Rawat also shared the helpline numbers, "If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486.”

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Floods LIVE | 150 casualties feared in massive flood at Chamoli; PM Modi, Amit Shah briefed

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma