New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat on Sunday issued emergency helpline numbers for people affected by the avalanche and massive flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers following a glacial burst in the Chamoli district.

Those stranded in the affected areas have been asked to reach out for help on 9557444486, 1070, or 1905. Taking to Twitter, Rawat urged people to not spread rumours by sharing old flood videos.

आप 1905 पर भी सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं https://t.co/WnpJRbcUek — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

The State Disaster Response Force has deployed its teams in Joshimath, while the National Disaster Response Force has moved from Haridwar to the affected city, the Director General of NDRF, SN Pradhan has said, adding that they are organising an airlift for three or four NDRF teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath. The Indian Air Force has deployed three choppers -- two Mi17 and one ALH Dhruv Chopper for rescue operation in the flood-affected areas.

Pradhan said that the glacier breach has impacted the Rishiganga river and flooding has taken out a bridge being constructed by the BRO. Upto 150 people are feared killed in the incident, according to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash.

The Army has said that its 600 personnel have been moving towards the flood affected areas and that a military station near Rishikesh is actively involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with the local administration. Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson Vivek Pandey said that over 200 jawans of the force are working in collaboration with the local administration.

"One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another is deployed near Joshimata to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control," Pandey said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told news agency ANI that 3 teams of the NDRF have reached the affected areas, while more are ready to be airlifted from Delhi.

#WATCH | 3 NDRF teams have reached there. More teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. ITBP jawans are also there. I assure people of Uttarakhand that Modi govt stands with them in this difficult time. All help will be extended: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lYxOhr8T2Y — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

(With ANI inputs)

