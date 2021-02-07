Uttarakhand Floods: The Uttarakhand government has issued an alert for several districts of the state, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Pauri.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major tragedy, a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering massive floods in the region. The officials have said that 10 bodies have been recovered but the death toll is feared to rise as 100 to 150 people are still missing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken a stock of the situation and have assured all necessary assistance to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rafting shut, alert issued

Following the glacier broke off in Joshimath, the Uttarakhand government has issued an alert for several districts of the state, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Pauri, Tehri and Rudraprayag as it fears that water levels in Ganga can rise.

The state government has also decided to shut rafting in Uttarakhand. Media reports suggest that Tapovan Barrage, Srinagar Dam and Rishikesh Dam have also been damaged by the glacier outburst.

"If you are stuck in the affected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486. Please do not spread rumours from old videos about the incident," said CM Rawat in a Tweet.

Alert issued in UP too

The Uttar Pradesh government has also issued an alert for all the districts of the state, fearing the massive glacier outburst in Uttarakhand can lead to a rise in water levels in rivers. The state government has also asked the officials to continuously monitor the water level of river Ganga.

"If required, people need to be evacuated and taken to a safe place. NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company are been given instructions to be on highest alert," the UP government said.

Amit Shah likely to visit Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with CM Rawat and taken stock of the situation in the state. Shah, who has assured of all help, will likely visit Uttarakhand late on Sunday.

"I want to assure the people of Uttarakhand that the (Narendra) Modi government is fully behind them in this hour of crisis and will provide all possible help so that people can get out of this crisis as early as possible," he tweeted in Hindi.

Army deploys four columns

The Indian Army, meanwhile, said that it has deployed four columns -- two Medical teams and one Engineering Task -- and choppers at Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. The Army has said that two more columns will be deployed in the flood-affected areas of the state.

"Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation," the Army said.

