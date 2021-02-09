Uttarakhand Floods: A multi-agency operation is underway to rescue around 30 workers feared trapped inside a swamped tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster has risen to 29 with the recovery of three more bodies this morning and it is feared to rise further as around 170 people are still missing. Meanwhile, a multi-agency operation is underway to rescue around 30 workers feared trapped inside a swamped tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district.

The workers have been trapped in the 12-foot-high and about 2.5-km-long 'head race tunnel' (HRT). The rescue operation, jointly led by Indo-Tibetan Border Police, NDRF, state disaster response force and the Army, continued overnight on Monday with about 120 metres of the tunnel entrance being cleared till now.

Here are the top updates on the big news:

News agency PTI quoted officials saying that the rescuers have not been able to make any contact with those stuck inside but they are hopeful for "signs of life".

Relief is also being distributed by helicopters among residents of more than a dozen villages cut off due to the washing away of a bridge in the avalanche at Malari. Private and IAF helicopters have so far distributed around 100 ration kits in the affected areas of 13 villages with a total population of around 2,500

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta