136 people, who have been missing in the recent glacier burst which took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, will be declared dead, officials have said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 136 people, who have been missing in the recent glacier burst which took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, will be declared 'presumed dead', officials said on Tuesday. At least 68 people have been killed in one of the worst tragedies in the recent years which led to an avalanche and flash floods.

The 13.2 MW Rishiganga hydel project was totally demolished in the avalanche while the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydropower project suffered extensive damage.

Times of India quoted officials saying that usually people who go missing in a disaster are declared dead if they have not been heard of for seven years. But in the case of the Chamoli disaster, it was decided to invoke provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 which allow persons who are missing to be declared dead before the stipulated seven-year-period.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday reviewed the status of an artificial lake formed in the wake of the glacier burst in the upper catchment areas of the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

At a meeting, Bhalla reviewed the action being taken to allow for more flow in the water and removal of some obstructions, which have formed at the site of the artificial lake, a statement issued by the home ministry said.

Following the February 7 disaster, a multi-agency search-and-rescue operation, involving teams from the state and national disaster response forces, the Army, Navy and Air Force, the ITBP, local police and paramilitary troops, had been working tirelessly.

Out of the total recovered bodies on Monday, 14 were found from the tunnel at the NTC hydropower project site at Tapovan, while the rest were recovered from other areas.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta