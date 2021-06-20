Uttarakhand Corona Curfew: From June 22 onward, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate in-dine services, with 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 10 pm.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand government announced on Sunday that it is extending the Covid curfew in the state till June 29 with certain relaxations. The ease in restrictions is on account of downward trend of COVID-19 cases in the state. After the Corona curfew period gets over on June 29, people from certain districts will be allowed to conduct Chaar dhaam yatra, the traditional pilgrimage to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath.

“A decision has been taken to impose a COVID-19 curfew from June 22 to June 29 with certain relaxations,” Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal informed on Sunday.

From July 1, people from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively. The Uttarakhand Cabinet minister added that from July 11 onward, people from across the state will be allowed to visit Char dham, however, presenting COVID-19 report will remain mandatory for the visit.

What else is allowed from June 22 onward?

From June 22 onward, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate in-dine services, with 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 10 pm. Bars will also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity, the minister informed.

Deserted scenes observed across Uttarakhand on Ganga Dussehra

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, the prominent places of pilgrimage in Haridwar and Rishikesh along the banks of Ganga stood deserted. The authorities had cancelled the Ganga snaan for devotees due to lockdown that was put into place to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Uttarakhand has reported over 3.9 lakh COVID-19 cases and over seven thousand deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Local media reports have suggested that only 6 Lakh eligible individuals (aged 18-44) have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine in the state.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma