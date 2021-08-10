However, no damage or any kind of injury has been reported so far.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit scale Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Tuesday afternoon. However, no damage or any kind of injury has been reported so far.

Over the past few months, there have been several incidents when a minor and low-intensity earthquake was reported from north India. Last month, metro rail services were briefly halted in Delhi-NCR after a mild earthquake struck the city.

"Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 AM in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma