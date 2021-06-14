Uttarakhand COVID-19 Restrictions: The announcement was made by state minister Subodh Uniyal who said that the guidelines and SOPs issued last week will continue till next Tuesday.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that the COVID-19-induced curfew in the state will continue for another week till June 22. The announcement was made by state minister Subodh Uniyal who said that the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued last week will continue till next Tuesday.

"People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively only with negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last week, the state government had eased the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, allowing general stores to reopen from 8 am to 1 pm for a couple of days in a week. It had also said that people from other states won't need to submit a negative COVID-19 report to enter Uttarakhand.

In its guidelines, the state government further said that marriages and wedding ceremonies can take place with 20 people. In funerals too, 20 people were allowed to participate in the prayers.

The guidelines also stated that PDS-ration shops can operate in Uttarakhand from 8 am to 12 pm in a day while stationery shops were permitted to operate for 5 hours for two days in a week.

On the other hand, other non-essential stores like tailor shops, cycle stores, hardware shops were permitted to operate for five hours on Saturdays. The guidelines further said that hotels and restaurants can operate only for home delivery services.

Uttarakhand had emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots in India after the Kumbh Mela 2021. However, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has assured its citizens that the state government has taken all necessary steps to tackle a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand currently has over 4,600 active COVID-19 cases while nearly 7,000 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, over 3.25 lakh people have recovered from the infection in Uttarakhand.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma