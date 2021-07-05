Uttarakhand COVID-19 Curfew: State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal announced that malls can operate in Uttarakhand at 50 per cent capacity but noted that all markets will stay closed on weekends.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till July 13. However, state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal announced that malls can operate in Uttarakhand at 50 per cent capacity but noted that all markets will stay closed on weekends.

The Uttarakhand government has been lifting the coronavirus-induced curbs in the state with a continous decline in daily COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the state government had allowed gyms, hotels, bars and restaurants to operate at 50 per cent strength.

However, the state government has ordered that offline classes won't be allowed in Uttarakhand in wake of the safety of the students and teachers amid the COVID-19 crisis. "Classes to resume in schools via online mode from July 1, 2021," the state government had said last week.

Char Dham Yatra 2021 suspended till further orders

The Uttarakhand government has, however, suspended the Char Dham Yatra, which was scheduled to begin from July 1, in the state further orders. This came after the Dehradun High Court ordered the state government to postpone the Char Dham Yatra amid COVID-19 crisis.

"Having concluded that the decision of re-opening the Char Dham Yatra would lead to inviting a calamity, it is in these circumstances that this Court is compelled to stay the part of the Cabinet decision dated June 25, 2021. The said stay is strictly in the interest of public, and in the interest of justice," the High Court had said in its order.

Less than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand currently has just 1,749 active COVID-19 cases while 3.31 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, over 7,300 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma