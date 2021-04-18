Uttarakhand COVID Restrictions: Check the detailed guidelines and SOPs issued by the Uttarakhand government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Amid uproar over its coronavirus protocols for the historic festival of Kumbh in Haridwar, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday night issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection in the state.

However, the Uttarakhand government said that the guidelines, which were issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash, would not apply on Kumbh Mela where SOPs were issued earlier will continue.

Following is the detailed guidelines and SOPs issued by the Uttarakhand government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic:

* Night curfew timings extended for all districts. Now it will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the state government had scheduled it from 10.30 pm to 5 am in wake of Ramzan and Navratras.

* Only 200 people will be allowed in all kinds of religious, political and social gatherings. However, one cannot organise them in containment and micro-containment zones.

* For marriages and wedding functions, the guidelines say that 200 people can attend them.

* Cinema halls, restaurants, bars and gyms cannot operate in containment and micro-containment zones.

* All coaching institutes, swimming pools and spas in all districts will stay closed till further others.

* All modes of public transport including buses and auto-rickshaws, cinema halls, restaurants, bars and gyms will run at half their capacity.

* The guidelines say that the weekly curfew will continue in the Dehradun Municipal Corporation area on all Saturdays and Sundays in April. On the other hand, a weekly curfew will be in force each Sunday in other districts of the state.

* It would compulsory for people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. If someone is found flouting norms, then he or she would face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, other relevant acts and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

* The guidelines have also advised vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant women and children below 10 years to go out only for essential work or medical emergencies.

Uttarakhand had on Saturday recorded its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases with 2,757 people testing positive. Dehradun with 1,179 cases and Haridwar with 617 were the biggest contributors to the tally. Thirty-seven related deaths were also reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma