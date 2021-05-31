Uttarakhand COVID Restrictions: As per the new guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand government, grocery shops can operate for two days a week on June 1 and June 7 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the 'corona curfew' in the state till 6 am on June 9 despite a dip in daily COVID-19 cases. However, the state government provided several relaxations in the state, allowing shops of several non-essential services to restart their functions.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Uttarakhand government, grocery shops can operate for two days a week on June 1 and June 7 from 8 am to 1 pm. On the other hand, books and stationery shops can operate for just one day on June 1.

The new guidelines, as per news agency ANI, were released by Uttarakhand government spokserson and state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal.

This is the second time when the corona curfew, which was imposed on May 18 after a massive spike in cases, has been extended the state. Earlier, the curbs were extended by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on May 24 till Tuesday morning.

Uttarakhand after the Kumbh Mela had become a COVID-19 hotspot after several attendees tested positive for the infection. The state, as per the Union Health Ministry, has over 30,000 active cases while more than 6,400 patients have succumbed to the infection. On the other hand, over 2.91 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Amid the alarming spike in cases, Chief Minister Rawat earlier this month said that his government has prepared for the third wave of the pandemic, adding that all necessary precautions have been taken to control another surge of the infection.

"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that there is complete preparation in the state to tackle the third wave of coronavirus if it arises. All Primary Health Centre and Community Health Centres are fully prepared," the CMO said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma