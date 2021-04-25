Uttarakhand COVID Restrictions: According to the new modification in coronavirus guidelines, the state govt has restricted the number of people permitted to attend weddings and other gatherings to 50, know more details.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amidst the massive surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government has modified its coronavirus guidelines on Sunday. According to the new modification in coronavirus guidelines, the state government has restricted the number of people permitted to attend weddings and other gatherings to 50. Apart from this, the Uttarakhand government has also allowed district magistrates to impose curfew and other restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed in the state and a coronavirus guideline was also issued. However, the state government has made some changes to the guidelines.

Here is all you need to know about the guideline issued by the Uttarakhand government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic:

*All schools, degree colleges, private colleges, coaching centres will remain shut in the state.

*If the people who are working or studying in Delhi will return to their hometown in Uttarakhand, they will need an RT-PCR test that should not be older than 72 hours. This rule has been made mandatory for people for all the returnees.

*For marriages and any other gatherings, only 50 people will be allowed. Earlier, 200 people were allowed in the wedding and other gatherings.

*According to the fresh guidelines, now the district magistrates can impose curfew and lockdown in the district to curb the spread of coronavirus.

*The revised guidelines also mention that all modes of public transport, bus, auto-rickshaw, cabs, and other services will operate with half seating capacity.

Talking about the coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, the state recorded 5,084 fresh infection and 81 deaths, in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total tally to 1,47,433 and the mortality cases have crossed the mark of over 2,000 cases.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma