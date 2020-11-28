Uttarakhand Coronavirus News: The state government has informed that all shops, dealing in essential items, will stay open on all Sundays in Dehradun and there should not be any confusion with "lockdown".

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the state capital, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government Uttarakhand have decided to shut all the markets in Dehradun on all Sundays for sanitisation purposes.

The state government's decision to close all markets had caused panic among people. However, it has now clarified that there will be no weekend lockdown in Dehradun but only closure of market places.

The state government has also informed that all shops, dealing in essential items, will stay open on all Sundays and there should not be any confusion with "lockdown".

"All shops except those selling essential items will remain closed on Sundays due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Restrictions have to be placed as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the city," Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish K Srivastav said on Saturday, as reported by news agency ANI.

What will remain open on Sundays in Dehradun?

As per the order issued by the Dehradun administration all shops dealing in essential services like shops selling fruits, vegetables and milk, petrol pumps, gas services and medicine shops will remain open on Sundays in the city.

The order has also warned against violation of the rules, saying the authorities will take stringent actions described in the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act if a non-essential shop is found open on Sundays in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan last year, has affected over 20,000 in Dehradun so far. On the other hand, the deadly pathogen has affected over 72,000 in Uttarakhand and claimed more than 1,200 lives, the state health department informed.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma