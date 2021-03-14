Uttarakhand COVID-19 Restrictions: Dehradun DM said that all shops and offices will remain shut in the affected areas, adding that the local administration will arrange the sale of essential items.

Mussoorie | Jagran News Desk: With a sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the district, a complete lockdown has been imposed in several parts of Uttarakhand's Mussoorie -- Galway Cottage and St. George's School, Barlow Ganj areas.

In a late night order on Saturday, Dehradun district magistrate (DM) said that all shops and offices will remain shut in the affected areas, adding that the local administration will arrange the sale of essential items.

In its order, the DM said that only one person from a family will be allowed to step out for purchasing essential items from government mobile shop in the locality during the lockdown.

This comes just hours after the Uttarakhand Health Department said that the coronavirus tally in the state has mounted to over 97,700 while the death toll has crossed the 1,700-mark.

'No negative COVID report needed for Kumbh'

On Saturday, newly inducted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and said that pilgrims won't need to show a negative coronavirus report in the state for the Kumbh Mela 2021.

The state government under Trivendra Singh Rawat had made negative COVID-19 reports mandatory for attending Kumbh Mela 2021 that will be held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar from April 1 to April 30 this year.

"The faith of crores of devotees around the globe is attached with the Kumbh Mela. It is the responsibility of all of us to coordinate with each other and arrange for facilities for the devotees who come to take part in the Mela," Rawat said.

Rawat directed to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the Kumbh area, and to ensure the deployment of adequate cleaning personnel for this. He also asked to ensure effective arrangements for security at Kumbh Mela.

"Cleanliness is related to health. Provision of adequate toilets should be done," the Chief Minister noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma