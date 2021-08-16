Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand on Monday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till 6 am of August 24. In a statement, the Uttarakhand government, however, said that the vaccination drive will continue in the state.

Here's what is allowed and what is not as the Uttarakhand government extends coronavirus-induced curfew in the state:

* COVID-19 vaccination will continue.

* In marriages and wedding functions, 50 people can attend the event with a negative RT-PCR test report.

* In funerals, only 50 people will be allowed.

* Government offices can operate with 100 per cent capacity.

* Shops and business establishments can operate from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week.

* Water parks are allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

* Schools for classes 9 to 12 can reopen. However, all necessary COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will have to be followed.

* Shopping malls, cinema halls and gyms can reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

* Sports, social and political activities have also been allowed in the state.

* People coming from other states won't need to produce a negative COVID-19 report if they are fully vaccinated. However, those who are not vaccinated would need to produce a negative COVID-19 report.

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand currently has 380 active COVID-19 cases while more than 3.34 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the death toll in the state stands at over 7,300.

