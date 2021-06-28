Uttarakhand Corona Curfew: The state government has further relaxed the curfew in Uttarakhand, allowing markets to reopen for six days in a week.

Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand on Monday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state for another week. It said that the restrictions will now continue till the morning of July 5.

However, the state government has further relaxed the curfew in Uttarakhand, allowing markets to reopen for six days in a week. Earlier, markets were allowed to reopen in the state on an alternate base. Under the fresh guidelines, the Uttarakhand government has also allowed gyms to reopen at 50 per cent of their capacity.

A complete corona curfew was imposed in Uttarakhand in May this year following a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. However, the state government had begun relaxing the curbs, allowing economic activity to resume.

Last week, the state government had allowed hotels and restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 10 pm. Bars were also allowed to resume their functioning with 50 per cent strength.

The state government has also allowed people from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri from July 1. It said that people from these areas now won't need to submit a negative RT-PCR test report.

'Uttarakhand to intensify COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Chardham Yatra'

CM Rawat has said that the state government will intensify the COVID-19 vaccination in Uttarakhand ahead of the opening of Chardham Yatra. He has also instructed to vaccinate all those who will be in direct contact with pilgrims of the yatra before its commencement, to ensure the safety of both the locals and the visitors.

Guidelines have been issued to the concerned officials to vaccinate the priests, shopkeepers, Dhaba operators, local residents, mule operators, cab drivers, and others associated with the Chardham yatra timely.

Following the order, 5,000 additional doses each have been provided to the aforementioned districts. However, Uttarkashi received 10,000 additional doses of vaccine.

