The SOP stated several rules that the students need to follow during the classes and they have also been directed to take written consent of the parents before allowing students in their premises, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Uttarakhand is all set to reopen colleges and universities today on December 15 after 10 months, amid coronavirus. The decision to open colleges and universities was taken by the state cabinet meeting that was held on December 9. The government has also released a standard operating procedure (SOP)for the reopening of universities and colleges.

The SOP stated several rules that the students need to follow during the classes and they have also been directed to take written consent of the parents before allowing students in their premises.

Things to keep in mind while going to colleges:

* Colleges will be opened with 50 percent capacity and the students pursuing courses that have practical subjects can be called for classes in the first phase.

* The Universities and colleges have to be sanitised before they are opened. Arrangement of sanitiser, handwash, thermal scanning, and first aid will have to be done at the main entrance of the college building. Every student and employee must wear a mask.

* Maintain the six feet distance in the class and movement of outsiders in college premises will be banned.

* Any person who shows symptoms of coronavirus will be sent back immediately.

* It is mandatory for students coming from other states and residing in hostels, day scholars to undergo the COVID-19 test.

There are about 29 government and private Universities in the state, and the number of students in colleges is more than 5 lakhs.

It is also reported that the principal, management committee, and vice-chancellor will be authorized to take the final decision in view of the circumstances of colleges and universities for starting offline studies.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma