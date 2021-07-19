According to the officials present at the spot overseeing rescue operations, the deceased have been identified as two women -- Madhuri (42) and Ritu (38), and a six-year-old child, Ishu who also lost her life in the incident.

Uttarakhand | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, at least three people died while several others are missing after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Mando village in Uttarkashi district on Monday early morning. The three people who lost their lives are from the same family and it is also reported that at least four people are also missing from the same family.

According to the officials present at the spot overseeing rescue operations, the deceased have been identified as two women -- Madhuri (42) and Ritu (38), and a six-year-old child, Ishu who also lost her life in the incident.

"Three people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district," said Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst.

Uttarakhand: 3 people died and four people were reported as missing after a cloudburst in Mando village in Uttarkashi district, says Inspector Jagdamba Prasad, Team Incharge, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) pic.twitter.com/krNECEjtSe — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

As per the SDRF, Prasad was initially informed by the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Uttarkashi that some people were trapped in the village due to water coming from the drain in Mando village on Gangotri road. Acting upon the information, the team immediately reached the spot and started rescue operations.

The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD has forecast isolated, extremely heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand for today. The western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh) are also likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rains during the period, it said.

Recent satellite imagery shows intense or very intense convection over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, north Konkan, Bihar: IMD pic.twitter.com/aLIaUPRkdF — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Earlier last week, heavy rains triggered a massive landslide in blocked the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway in Uttarakhand, which connects the state to the Sino-India border area. However, no casualty was reported during the incident. The highway was also blocked earlier in May following heavy rainfall in the state.





