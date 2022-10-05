Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25; 21 Rescued In Night-Long Operation

AT LEAST 25 people were found dead and a total of 21 persons have been rescued so far in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot in Uttarakhand. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

“25 people found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot. Police & SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals,” Director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bus carrying a wedding procession of 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. According to reports, the absence of lighting and darkness made the rescue effort more difficult. The villagers were reportedly struggling to rescue the victims as they tried to use flashlights on their mobile phones, PTI cited eyewitnesses as saying. Ambulances, lighting and life-saving equipment were also being rushed to the spot.

"A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh.

"Around 40-42 people were on the bus, including women and children. We are in continuous touch with the Pauri police and villagers. So far, 15-16 people have been rescued and sent to the nearest hospital. No information on any deaths received yet," he had added.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Disaster Management Authority office in Dehradun to assess the ground situation.

Further details are awaited.