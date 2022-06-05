New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Sunday, at least 22 people were killed after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. According to the initial reports on the same, the bus was carrying over 28 passengers to Yamunotri from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh. Senior officials, including Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, have rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, Police and SDRF are carrying out rescue ops.

"A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. 15 bodies have been recovered while other injured are sent to the hospital. Police & SDRF on the spot." DGP Ashok Kumar on Sunday said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Visuals from the gorge in Uttarkashi district where a bus carrying 28 pilgrims fell down. 22 pilgrims have died & 6 people have been injured. Local administration & SDRF teams engaged in rescue work; NDRF team rushing to spot. pic.twitter.com/g0KDBRdDMe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022

"As per Uttarakhand local administration, 22 pilgrims have died & 6 people have been injured. NDRF team rushing to spot and will reach any moment," MoS Home Nityanand told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of 2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. PMO India tweeted, "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each."

उत्तराखंड में हुआ बस हादसा अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इसमें जिन लोगों ने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है, उनके प्रति मैं अपनी शोक-संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन मौके पर हरसंभव सहायता में जुटा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 5, 2022

Soon after the incident Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami and condoled the deaths of pilgrims.

He tweeted (in Hindi), "It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into the gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on this. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM has ordered a probe into the matter. He also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

CM Pushkar Dhami tweeted, "The unfortunate news has been received of a passenger bus accident near Damta in Purola, Uttarkashi. As soon as the information is received, the district administration has been directed for speedy relief and rescue work."

"Along with this, the concerned officials have been instructed to investigate this accident. May God grant the departed souls a place at his feet and strength to the family members to bear this pain. Also, I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," The Uttarakhand CM said.

मैं और मेरी टीम उत्तराखंड सरकार एवं स्थानीय जिला प्रशासन के सतत संपर्क में है।



घायलों के इलाज और मृतकों के शव को मध्यप्रदेश लाने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। दुःख की इस घड़ी में परिवार स्वयं को अकेला ना समझे, हम सब शोकाकुल परिवारों के साथ हैं। https://t.co/8aYTgvXHrq — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 5, 2022

Madhya Pradesh CM Tweeted, 'Arrangements are being made to bring the dead bodies to Madhya Pradesh'

