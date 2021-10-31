Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: At 12 people lost their lives while dozens were injured after a bus fell into a gorge at Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district on Sunday. A team of police and the state disaster response force (SDRF) have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway to save those injured in the incident.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the bus was going from Baila village of Bharam Khat to Vikasnagar in the Chakrata tehsil. However, the driver of the bus lost control and it fell into a gorge at the Bulhad-Baila road, leading to the death of 12 people.

This is the second such accident that took place in the hilly state in the five days. On Wednesday, five people were killed while 15 others were injured in a similar accident after a car collided with another vehicle and fell into a gorge. All five deceased -- Kishor Ghatak (59), Saloni Chakraborty (55), Subroto Bhattacharya (61), Chandana Khan (64) and Runa Bhattacharya (56) -- were from West Bengal.

The tourists were returning from Kausani when their car collided with another vehicle near Betop drain of Farsali and fell into a gorge, said officials. Those injured in the incident were admitted to a local hospital, they added.

Uttarakhand, meanwhile, has been hit by heavy rains, leading to frequent landslides that have caused several road accidents in the state. According to official data, 79 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand so far. The Centre has said that it is in touch with the state government and providing relief materials to carry out the rescue operations in Uttarakhand.

"This will support vulnerable populations in the northern-most UTs for the winter season and provide flood relief to people of Uttarakhand," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday as he flagged off three Indian Red Cross trucks carrying flood and cold relief supplies and medicines for the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma