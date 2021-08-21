Noida | Jagran News Desk: Metro services between Noida to Greater Noida will resume for commuters from August 22 onwards, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said on Friday. This comes after the Uttar Pradesh government eased the Covid-19 curfew on Sundays.



The NMRC has also said that the metro trains between Noida and Greater Noida will not skip stations during weekends. However, on Sunday, the services will remain open for two hours lesser than other days.



Passengers can avail the metro services from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, whereas on Sunday the train will run from 8 am to 10 pm, it said.



"Weekend curfew has been lifted by the UP government on Sundays as well. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service every Sunday. This change will be effective from August 22 (Sunday) onwards," NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari was quoted as saying by LiveMint.



"The trains will run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday," Maheshwari said.



"Metro train services on Saturdays and Sundays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day without skipping of stations," she added.



Earlier, the NMRC used to operate 'fast trains' during the peak hours of weekends. These fast trains skipped some stations which have low ridership in order to save the time of commuters between Noida and Greater Noida.



However, this decision of NMRC was widely criticised by the residents of Noida and Greater Noida, who demanded that the metro trains should stop at every station.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen