Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that multiplexes, gyms and stadiums in the state will be allowed to operate from July 5. However, the weekend curfew will continue to remain the same, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Announcing the relaxations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the multiplexes, gyms and stadiums will have to comply with the COVID-19 protocols when they open.

He also added that the business of cinema halls have been severely affected by the pandemic. Therefore, the state government will 'sympathetically' consider their problems.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, cinema hall owners have been seeking a waiver from electricity bills and other taxes during the period of their closure. The pandemic has also impacted the livelihood of other small scale businesses which were forced to shut down due to the nationwide lockdown.

This decision has been taken keeping in mind the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. More than 2.5 lakh Covid tests are being done in the state every day and the positivity rate has come down to less than one per cent.

In the last 24 hours, around 2,70,723 Covid tests were conducted in Uttar Pradesh, 133 new cases of the COVID infection have come, while 228 patients have recovered after getting treatment.

Meanwhile, a total of around 5.83 crore tests have been conducted in the state as of now and 16.81 lakh people have been discharged. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced the reopening of schools from July 1 for classes 1-8. Only teachers and school staff are asked to visit the school.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha