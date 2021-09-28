New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday further relaxed the COVID restrictions in the state amid the decreasing cases of the virus. The UP government has allowed holding wedding ceremonies and other events in open spaces. The number of people to attend the function will depend on the area. COVID protocols must be followed and installation of a COVID help desk is mandatory at the entry gate.

Earlier this month, the UP government increased the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100. Before that this limit was capped at 50, for events taking place in both closed and open locations.

Issuing an order the additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi said a maximum of 100 people would now be allowed in weddings and other ceremonies that are taking place in open spaces and closed spaces, following strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

The seating arrangement for the guests should be done maintaining a distance of two yards (six feet) at the venue of the event or the ceremony, the order said. Proper arrangements for cleanliness and sanitation should be made at toilets in the venue, the order also added.

All other restrictions that are existing in the state would continue to be in effect until further orders.

On September 7, the state government had relaxed the night curfew in the state by an hour. Night curfew which was initially imposed between 10 pm and 6 am is now in effect between 11 pm and 6 am.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid cases in UP has come down further — to 176 — on Sunday since the peak of over three lakh cases in April. Of the total 2.17 lakh samples tested in UP in the last 24 hours, only 11 came positive, while 12 people also recovered in the same duration, the government said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha