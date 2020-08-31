Uttar Pradesh Unlock 4.0 News: In its guidelines, the state government said that all schools and colleges will continue to remain across Uttar Pradesh, adding that “online and distant learning will be encouraged”.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday night issued its guidelines for the fourth phase of the phase-wise upliftment on the coronavirus-induced lockdown or ‘Unlock 4.0’.

In its guidelines, the state government said that all schools and colleges will continue to remain across Uttar Pradesh in wake of rising coronavirus cases, adding that “online and distant learning will be encouraged”.

Going by the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, the UP government said that it will soon issue the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of metro services across the state.

It, however, noted that all cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, auditorium and similar places will remain closed.

Here are the complete guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government:

* All schools and colleges will remain closed across the state, said the UP government, adding that online learning will be encouraged. It, however, said that in some areas outside the containment zones, class 9-12 students will be allowed to go to schools on a voluntary basis for guidance from teachers. For this, written consent of the parents or guardians of the students will be required. This arrangement will come into effect from September 21. The SOPs for this will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the guidelines said.

* 50 per cent of school staff will be allowed to go to their respective schools from September 21. The SOPs for this will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* For higher education institutions, only PhD researchers will be allowed to go. However, prior information will have to be taken from the state government.

* The state government also noted that district magistrates (DMs) will not be able to impose a lockdown outside containment zones, said the state government, adding that there will no restriction of movement of person and goods in the state.

* Trains, domestic air services and Vande Bharat flights will be allowed to operate.

* People above 65 years of age, co-morbid, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age are recommended to stay inside.

* All social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political events and other collective activities will be allowed from September 21. However, use of face masks, social distancing, thermal scanning and sanitisers will be mandatory.

* Maximum limit of participants in marriages and funerals will be 20 till September 20. It will be raised to 100 thereafter.

* All cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatre, auditorium and similar places can reopen after September 21.

* The state government, however, said that the weekly lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays will continue, adding that metro rail services will resume operations from September 7.

