Meerut | Jagran News Desk: A heinous incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where a woman constable was allegedly raped by her father-in-law, who is part of the state's reserve police force Provincial Arms Constabulary (PAC).

Media reports suggest that the woman was alone when her father-in-law, who has been identified as Nazeer Ahmad, raped her. The woman later told about the incident to her husband, who also works with the Uttar Pradesh Police and is posted at Police Lines in Meerut.

However, the woman claimed that her husband divorced her by pronouncing triple talaq when she revealed the incident. She further claimed that the accused has threatened to kill her if she reveals the incident to anyone else.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police, as reported by India Today, has lodged a case against the accused Nazeer and his son Abid. The police said that the victim has claimed that she was regularly beaten by her in-laws over dowry.

Talking about the instant triple talaq, the Supreme Court had on August 22, 2017, had deemed it unconstitutional. Later on July 30, 2019, the Parliament had declared the practice of triple talaq illegal. On August 1, 2019, it was made a punishable offense.

In that same year, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, was passed by the Parliament. Under this Act, triple talaq, ie talaq-e-biddat or any similar form of talaq has been declared illegal.

The Act states that any man pronoucing such type of talaqs to his wife will have to bear up with consequences. It also states that such person will have to face imprisonment for a term that may be extended to three years and a fine.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen